Independent journalism punished: Kharge attacks BJP-RSS on press freedom

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the RSS over press freedom, alleging that the current regime has created an atmosphere where “independent journalism will be punished, and compliance rewarded.”

In a post on X marking World Press Freedom Day, Kharge claimed that sections of the media have been reduced to echoing the government narrative, while those who question authority face sustained pressure.

“The message of the BJP-RSS is clear: independent journalism will be punished, and compliance will be rewarded… those who persist in asking questions are targeted relentlessly,” he said.

Kharge pointed to India’s declining position in the global press freedom rankings, alleging that it has fallen to 157th place since 2014 under the BJP government.

“A free press… does not exist to amplify the government's narrative or conceal its failures. It exists to question authority, scrutinise power, and hold those in office accountable,” he said.