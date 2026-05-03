Independent journalism punished: Kharge attacks BJP-RSS on press freedom
Congress chief alleges some media echo the government, while critics face sustained pressure
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the RSS over press freedom, alleging that the current regime has created an atmosphere where “independent journalism will be punished, and compliance rewarded.”
In a post on X marking World Press Freedom Day, Kharge claimed that sections of the media have been reduced to echoing the government narrative, while those who question authority face sustained pressure.
“The message of the BJP-RSS is clear: independent journalism will be punished, and compliance will be rewarded… those who persist in asking questions are targeted relentlessly,” he said.
Kharge pointed to India’s declining position in the global press freedom rankings, alleging that it has fallen to 157th place since 2014 under the BJP government.
“A free press… does not exist to amplify the government's narrative or conceal its failures. It exists to question authority, scrutinise power, and hold those in office accountable,” he said.
Invoking Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge stressed the foundational role of media in a democracy.
“The freedom of the press is not just a slogan but an essential attribute of the democratic process,” he quoted, adding that this principle now stands “gravely compromised.”
The Congress chief accused the “Sangh Parivar” of “weaponising” laws to silence dissenting voices in the media.
“Defamation laws, national security provisions, and sweeping criminal statutes are deployed not as instruments of justice, but as tools of intimidation,” he alleged.
Kharge also cited figures to underline his claims, stating that over 135 journalists were arrested, detained, or interrogated between 2014 and 2020, while 36 journalists were imprisoned between 2014 and 2023. He further alleged that stringent laws like the UAPA have been used against journalists.
Raising concerns over safety, he claimed that journalists reporting on corruption have faced violence in BJP-ruled states, naming cases such as Raghvendra Bajpai in Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Chandrakar in Chhattisgarh, Rajeev Pratap Singh in Uttarakhand, and Dharmendra Singh Chauhan in Haryana.
“They stand as grim reminders of the cost of speaking truth to power,” Kharge said.
Kharge also accused the government of attempting to tighten control over social media platforms, calling it part of a broader push for “total dominance.”
He urged introspection on World Press Freedom Day, warning that erosion of press freedom could have long-term consequences for democratic institutions.
“Any deviation from democratic principles… risks becoming normalised, causing lasting damage to democratic norms, values, institutions, and the people they serve,” he said.
Emphasising accountability, Kharge added that governments must hold themselves to the highest standards to preserve the balance between power and the people.
With PTI inputs
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