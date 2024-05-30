INDIA alliance to form next govt: Kharge on last day of campaigning

During the ongoing election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made 421 references to temples, mosques, and societal divisions, and mentioned terms like "Muslim" and "minority" 224 times. Despite these statements, no action has been taken by the Election Commission, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing the media in Delhi on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Kharge expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Delhi.

"We are confident that on 4 June 2024, the people of the country will give a mandate to a new alternative government. The INDIA alliance will form the government with a full majority, and we will move forward taking everyone along," Kharge said.