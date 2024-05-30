INDIA alliance to form next govt: Kharge on last day of campaigning
Modi made 421 references to temples, mosques and mentioned terms like "Muslim" and "minority" 224 times during the campaign, Kharge said
During the ongoing election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made 421 references to temples, mosques, and societal divisions, and mentioned terms like "Muslim" and "minority" 224 times. Despite these statements, no action has been taken by the Election Commission, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Addressing the media in Delhi on the last day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Kharge expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government in Delhi.
"We are confident that on 4 June 2024, the people of the country will give a mandate to a new alternative government. The INDIA alliance will form the government with a full majority, and we will move forward taking everyone along," Kharge said.
Attacking PM Modi for calling himself an incarnation of God, Kharge criticised BJP leaders for supporting this rhetoric. He cited Baba Saheb Ambedkar, a principal architect of the Indian Constitution, who warned against idol worship in politics.
"In his final speech in the Constituent Assembly, Ambedkar warned, 'devotion in religion may be the path to salvation of the soul, but devotion or hero worship in politics is a sure path to degradation' which ultimately ends in dictatorship," Kharge stated.
The INDIA alliance founder leveraged Ambedkar’s words to caution against the current political climate, emphasizing the need for a government that upholds democratic values and inclusivity.
A day before on Wednesday, Congress alleged that Modi was attempting to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip in Kanyakumari starting 30 May. They urged the Election Commission to ensure that the trip is not aired by the media, as it would violate the model code of conduct.