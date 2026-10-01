INDIA bloc leaders call for political, legal and ground fight over EC row

INDIA bloc leaders call for a coordinated political and legal campaign over SIR, electoral rolls, EVMs and the Election Commission

The proposed impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar is not discussed; leaders instead back a possible Supreme Court challenge to the 2023 law governing election commissioners

The bloc plans ground mobilisation and civil-society outreach, including “Save Democracy” marches from 2–8 October and 6 October march to the Election Commission

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Wednesday called for a coordinated political and legal campaign against the Election Commission over the revision of electoral rolls, while agreeing to take the issue to the ground through protests and wider outreach to civil society.

The meeting in New Delhi focused on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleged irregularities in elections, the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.

The leaders also discussed a joint legal challenge in the Supreme Court to the 2023 law governing the appointment and service conditions of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

Independent MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the law gives the CEC legal protection from certain proceedings and proposed that Opposition parties jointly challenge its provisions.

The proposed impeachment of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which had been discussed ahead of the meeting, was not formally taken up during the deliberations, according to opposition sources. The focus instead was on coordinating political action, legal proceedings and mobilisation on the ground.