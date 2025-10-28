INDIA bloc manifesto vision document to make Bihar number one state: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 28 October, declared that the INDIA bloc’s poll manifesto would serve as a “vision document to make Bihar the number one state in the country”, as he positioned the alliance’s promises as a blueprint for transformation and hope ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters hours before the manifesto’s formal release, Yadav described it as more than just a list of pledges. “We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. It can also be called the Tejashwi Pran Patra — Tejashwi’s resolution document,” he said, casting himself as the architect of a renewed Bihar.

In a pointed attack on the NDA, the RJD leader criticised the ruling alliance for its lack of clarity and direction. “We announced our chief ministerial face ahead of the polls and are releasing our manifesto today. What about the NDA? They have neither declared their CM candidate nor released their manifesto. They simply copy our promises,” he said, his tone laced with challenge.