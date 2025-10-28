INDIA bloc manifesto vision document to make Bihar number one state: Tejashwi
In a pointed attack on NDA, RJD leader criticises ruling alliance for its lack of clarity and direction
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 28 October, declared that the INDIA bloc’s poll manifesto would serve as a “vision document to make Bihar the number one state in the country”, as he positioned the alliance’s promises as a blueprint for transformation and hope ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters hours before the manifesto’s formal release, Yadav described it as more than just a list of pledges. “We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. It can also be called the Tejashwi Pran Patra — Tejashwi’s resolution document,” he said, casting himself as the architect of a renewed Bihar.
In a pointed attack on the NDA, the RJD leader criticised the ruling alliance for its lack of clarity and direction. “We announced our chief ministerial face ahead of the polls and are releasing our manifesto today. What about the NDA? They have neither declared their CM candidate nor released their manifesto. They simply copy our promises,” he said, his tone laced with challenge.
Accusing chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Bihar’s progress, Yadav said that the state had been left behind despite repeated assurances. “Whenever the prime minister comes to Bihar, he doesn’t talk about development. He only abuses the Opposition and spreads negativity,” he remarked.
Yadav’s comments came just hours before the opposition coalition’s manifesto release, seen as a key moment in the INDIA bloc’s campaign to reclaim Bihar’s political narrative.
The Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 seats, goes to polls in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting set for 14 November. As the campaign gains momentum, all eyes are now on what the Pran Patra promises — and whether it can ignite the political imagination of Bihar’s voters.
With PTI inputs
