INDIA bloc meets after 2 years, seeks Pradhan's exit, to write to CJI on 'vote chori'
The last formal meeting of the INDIA bloc was held in New Delhi on 1 June 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections
In its first formal meeting in nearly two years, the INDIA bloc on Monday, 8 June brought together leaders of 25 Opposition parties in New Delhi and resolved to intensify its campaign against the Narendra Modi government on a range of issues, including irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, unemployment, inflation and the agrarian crisis.
The Opposition alliance unanimously demanded the immediate resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for failing to protect the interests of lakhs of students affected by the NEET and CBSE examination lapses.
Addressing a joint press conference after the three-hour meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance had reached a consensus on five key issues and would soon write to the Chief Justice of India regarding the SIR exercise and what Opposition parties termed "vote loot" and electoral manipulation.
"It was agreed that a letter would be sent to the Chief Justice of India on the issues of SIR, vote loot and the theft of elections. The letter will be delivered very soon," Kharge said.
Flanked by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and other senior Opposition leaders, Kharge also demanded that the Centre convene an all-party meeting to discuss the country's "precarious economic situation", rising unemployment, inflation, farmers' distress and issues concerning marginalised communities.
"It was unanimously agreed that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of young people who appeared in the NEET and CBSE examinations," Kharge said.
The Congress chief also announced that INDIA bloc leaders would now meet every two months, with the next meeting scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in August. The exact date will be finalised later.
The meeting assumed political significance as Mamata Banerjee attended amid growing political challenges faced by her party in West Bengal. Her participation was seen as a signal of renewed Opposition coordination ahead of crucial electoral battles in several states, including Uttar Pradesh.
Banerjee is facing growing political and organisational challenges in West Bengal following her party's debacle in the recent Assembly elections. In particular, her party has been beset by internal dissent to the point where it is on the verge of splitting up, with Banerjee, the founder, being left with a rump.
Against this backdrop, as per Delhi watchers, Banerjee's presence at the INDIA bloc meeting was seen as an attempt to reinforce Opposition unity and signal a renewed commitment to collective action against the BJP ahead of upcoming electoral contests.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren joined the meeting virtually.
Notably absent was the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a former INDIA bloc constituent, which chose to stay away following the Congress' recent alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. TVK, however, was not invited to the meeting. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also skipped the gathering.
The last formal meeting of the INDIA was held in New Delhi on 1 June 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, Opposition leaders have held consultations on specific issues, including allegations of electoral manipulation and parliamentary coordination, but no full-fledged meeting of the alliance was held.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav underscored the need for Opposition unity, while signalling the alliance's focus on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
"Bandhu raj (rule of friends) must be strengthened, and that will be our effort. We are seeing what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. Even women are angry with this government now. It is necessary to protect the values of democracy," Yadav said before the meeting.
Ahead of the meeting, mysterious posters targeting Rahul Gandhi surfaced at several locations across the national capital.
The hoardings, put up at prominent roundabouts and public spaces, carried statements attributed to various Opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, purportedly criticising Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.
The posters were later removed by members of the Indian Youth Congress's Delhi unit. Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra alleged that the hoardings were part of a politically motivated campaign aimed at creating divisions within the Opposition alliance ahead of the crucial meeting.
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