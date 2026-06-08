INDIA bloc meets after 2 years, seeks Pradhan's exit, to write to CJI on 'vote chori'

The meeting assumed political significance as Mamata Banerjee attended amid growing political challenges faced by her party in West Bengal. Her participation was seen as a signal of renewed Opposition coordination ahead of crucial electoral battles in several states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Banerjee is facing growing political and organisational challenges in West Bengal following her party's debacle in the recent Assembly elections. In particular, her party has been beset by internal dissent to the point where it is on the verge of splitting up, with Banerjee, the founder, being left with a rump.

Against this backdrop, as per Delhi watchers, Banerjee's presence at the INDIA bloc meeting was seen as an attempt to reinforce Opposition unity and signal a renewed commitment to collective action against the BJP ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren joined the meeting virtually.

Notably absent was the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a former INDIA bloc constituent, which chose to stay away following the Congress' recent alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. TVK, however, was not invited to the meeting. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also skipped the gathering.

The last formal meeting of the INDIA was held in New Delhi on 1 June 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Since then, Opposition leaders have held consultations on specific issues, including allegations of electoral manipulation and parliamentary coordination, but no full-fledged meeting of the alliance was held.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav underscored the need for Opposition unity, while signalling the alliance's focus on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Bandhu raj (rule of friends) must be strengthened, and that will be our effort. We are seeing what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. Even women are angry with this government now. It is necessary to protect the values of democracy," Yadav said before the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, mysterious posters targeting Rahul Gandhi surfaced at several locations across the national capital.