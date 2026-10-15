In a first, TVK joins in as INDIA bloc hits Chennai streets against SIR

For the first time, TVK joins INDIA bloc partners in Tamil Nadu’s protest against SIR and demands the CEC’s removal.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan alleges voter deletions engineered the DMK’s electoral defeat.

Congress stresses Opposition unity.

The INDIA bloc constituents in Tamil Nadu staged a major ‘Protect Democracy’ agitation on Thursday, 15 October, demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accusing the Centre of manipulating electoral rolls. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joined the protest for the first time as a member of the Opposition alliance, days after formally joining the INDIA bloc.

A large number of workers from constituent parties took part in the agitation, with leaders denouncing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking at the protest, Virudhunagar Lok Sabha MP B. Manickam Tagore said, “We need to save democracy by ensuring the rollback of SIR. This will be possible only if the chief election commissioner resigns.”

Tagore stressed the importance of INDIA bloc unity and welcomed the TVK’s recent support, saying it had strengthened the campaign to protect democracy.

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of pursuing the “politics of hate” and acting in an “authoritarian manner”.

Tagore acknowledged that the alliance brought together parties with widely differing histories, ranging from organisations with 140 years of experience to those established only three years ago. Despite their differences, he said, the parties remained united by their common goal of protecting democracy.