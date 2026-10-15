In a first, TVK joins in as INDIA bloc hits Chennai streets against SIR
INDIA bloc leaders rally against SIR in Tamil Nadu, but differ over whether electoral roll deletions changed poll outcome
For the first time, TVK joins INDIA bloc partners in Tamil Nadu’s protest against SIR and demands the CEC’s removal.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan alleges voter deletions engineered the DMK’s electoral defeat.
Congress stresses Opposition unity.
The INDIA bloc constituents in Tamil Nadu staged a major ‘Protect Democracy’ agitation on Thursday, 15 October, demanding the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accusing the Centre of manipulating electoral rolls. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joined the protest for the first time as a member of the Opposition alliance, days after formally joining the INDIA bloc.
A large number of workers from constituent parties took part in the agitation, with leaders denouncing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Speaking at the protest, Virudhunagar Lok Sabha MP B. Manickam Tagore said, “We need to save democracy by ensuring the rollback of SIR. This will be possible only if the chief election commissioner resigns.”
Tagore stressed the importance of INDIA bloc unity and welcomed the TVK’s recent support, saying it had strengthened the campaign to protect democracy.
He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of pursuing the “politics of hate” and acting in an “authoritarian manner”.
Tagore acknowledged that the alliance brought together parties with widely differing histories, ranging from organisations with 140 years of experience to those established only three years ago. Despite their differences, he said, the parties remained united by their common goal of protecting democracy.
The Opposition was pursuing a “legal battle” in the Supreme Court and hoped for a favourable outcome, he said, adding that the legal challenge would continue alongside the political campaign on the ground.
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko condemned the deletion of approximately 13.3 crore voters from electoral rolls across India, describing it as a “demolition of democracy” and a “sinister” exercise disguised as an intensive revision.
He demanded Kumar’s resignation, accusing the chief election commissioner of being “an agent” of the Centre and failing to protect the integrity of the electoral process.
Vaiko said the issue was part of a wider democratic movement, claiming that students, young people and citizens from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were rising against what he called an injustice.
The demonstration marked the TVK’s first major street mobilisation within the INDIA bloc over SIR, adding to the alliance’s presence in Tamil Nadu.
The Vijay-led TVK, which defeated the DMK in the Assembly election, formed its first government in May with support from the Congress, VCK and Left parties, all of which had been pre-poll allies of the Dravidian party. The TVK has since emerged as a new force within the INDIA bloc after joining the alliance earlier this month.
CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam and CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian were among those who attended the protest.
With PTI inputs