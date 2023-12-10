INDIA bloc to work on 'Main Nahin, Hum' motto at next strategy meet to take on BJP

Sources said during the meeting, the parties would chalk out plans on seat sharing, for holding joint election rallies and would evolve a common programme for them.

"The election results are not a rejection of issues that were raised in this poll campaign," the leader said on poll planks like caste census and restoration of Old Pension Scheme that have been raised by the opposition parties.

He, however, admitted that the party would think out of the box to take on the BJP in 2024.

"Main Nahin, Hum" (We, not me) is the likely slogan that the opposition parties would work on to counter Modi.

Sources add that the opposition alliance of the INDIA bloc is likely to take forward the issues of caste census, legal guarantee to MSP and social security for workers.

"Evolving the core positive agenda for the INDIA bloc is the biggest challenge for the opposition parties that would help it take on the BJP," the leader said.

He added that the issues that dominated during the Bharat Jodo Yatra like "rising" economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism besides price rise and inflation are some issues that are likely to draw resonance on the ground during Lok Sabha polls.

These issues would become part of the common agenda of the opposition parties that will help the opposition alliance take on the BJP.

The INDIA bloc would highlight 10 years under Manmohan Singh and whether the 10 years under PM Modi have brought any difference to the life of the common man, the leader said.