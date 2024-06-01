INDIA bloc will get 295-plus seats: Mallikarjun Kharge
Kharge said his predictions are based on surveys reflecting the people's opinions
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced that the INDIA bloc is projected to secure more than 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
He made the statement following the first post-poll meeting of the opposition alliance at his New Delhi residence, emphasising that their predictions are based on surveys reflecting popular opinion.
In contrast, Kharge remarked that the ruling BJP relies on government surveys.
At the end of a meeting that lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Kharge addressed the media, and said the it had been decided to instruct all INDIA bloc workers and polling agents to remain at counting booths until the official certificates had been issued on counting day, 4 June.
"We discussed many important issues today," he said. "We also strategised with all parties on the approach to take on the day of vote counting."
Much like the Congress leader today, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had also cautioned the citizens on Friday, 31 May, asking them to remain "vigilant" against the "lies" of the "[BJP's] exit polls". He posted on X:
All of you should remain fully alert, vigilant and cautious during the voting tomorrow and also in the days after the voting, till the counting of votes is over and you receive the certificate of victory. Do not get misled by the BJP.
Leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) attended the discussions, which began before 3.00 p.m.
Kharge shared a video of the meeting on X, stating that the INDIA bloc leaders were informally convening to review preparations for counting day.
