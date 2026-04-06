India kept in dark: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on data sovereignty

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised concerns over India’s data sovereignty, questioning the government’s stance on digital trade negotiations with the United States and warning that the country risks falling behind in the global technology race.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that India’s data belongs to its people and could serve as a key strategic asset in the emerging artificial intelligence (AI) economy — helping build domestic capabilities, grow companies, and generate employment. However, he alleged a lack of transparency from the government on how such data would be protected under ongoing agreements.

In a post, Rahul Gandhi said he had sought clarity from the government on what “reducing barriers” in digital trade with the US would mean for India’s data ecosystem. He questioned whether sensitive data — such as health records, financial information, and government databases — would continue to be stored within the country, and whether India would retain the authority to mandate data localisation for foreign firms.

“Every question on data sovereignty, health data, AI, and local data storage gets the same treatment — ‘framework’, ‘balance’, ‘autonomy’ — big words, zero specifics,” he said, alleging that the government was withholding critical details about negotiations. “We should be leading the global tech race, but instead we are kept in the dark about how India’s data will be protected.”