INDIA stages protest, presses for Modi’s statement over Manipur in Parliament
While INDIA wants a discussion under Rule 167, Modi government wants a short-duration discussion under Rule 176
Political parties belonging to the newly formed INDIA alliance—a mega front of 26 opposition parties—staged a protest in Parliament on Monday, pressing for prime minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha as well as in Rajya Sabha.
Holding placards and banners that read “INDIA demands Modi’s statement” in both houses, INDIA leaders, reiterated their demands for the discussion under rule 167 and 267.
"Our demand is that the PM should make a statement in the House. We are ready to discuss on that statement," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
“It is his duty to make a comprehensive statement inside Parliament on Manipur violence. We want a discussion under Rule 167 but the Modi government wants a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 for half an hour. We want under Rule 267 under which there can also be voting,” added Kharge.
“We are looking at a situation of such great importance that no one less than the chief executive of the government can speak on it to begin with," says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on opposition's demand of PM's statement in the Parliament on Manipur crisis,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
"We want PM to answer (in the Parliament) on the issue of Manipur. It has been over 80 days but the violence there is not stopping at all," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
"Have decided to demonstrate in front of (Mahatma) Gandhi statue against the atrocities in Manipur. We want a Parliament debate, which the PM should initiate," said TMC MP Saugata Roy .
Though the government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business during the Monsoon Session amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.
Reacting to the Opposition protest inside parliament, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel accused the opposition of making excuses.
“The opposition should not make excuses. The PM has already made a statement on Manipur with sensitivity and firmness ahead of the (Monsoon) Session. It is wrong that we don't start the discussion (on Manipur issue in Parliament) at all by making an excuse in the name of PM,” added Singh.
Former union minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “You (the opposition) don't want to hold a debate or discussion (on Manipur issue). You continue to work on the same old method of hit and run. Discussion cannot be held on crime in just one state”.