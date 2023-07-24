INDIA stages protest, presses for Modi’s statement over Manipur in Parliament  

Political parties belonging to the newly formed INDIA alliance—a mega front of 26 opposition parties—staged a protest in Parliament on Monday, pressing for prime minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur in Lok Sabha as well as in Rajya Sabha.

Holding placards and banners that read “INDIA demands Modi’s statement” in both houses, INDIA leaders, reiterated their demands for the discussion under rule 167 and 267.

"Our demand is that the PM should make a statement in the House. We are ready to discuss on that statement," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.