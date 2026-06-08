Youth Cong launches 'Gen Z Ka Panja' campaign, steps up pressure on Pradhan

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Gen Z Ka Panja', seeking to mobilise students, first-time voters and young professionals around issues of examination integrity, educational accountability and youth unemployment.

The campaign comes at a time when the Union government is facing sustained criticism over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's Class 12 evaluation process, both of which have triggered protests, legal challenges and growing political opposition across the country.

Announcing the initiative, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said the organisation had been protesting since 13 May and had already conducted demonstrations and outreach programmes in more than 50 cities.

"Since 13 May, the Indian Youth Congress has been on the streets fighting for students and demanding accountability. We have organised major protests and outreach campaigns in more than 50 cities across India," Chib said.