Youth Cong launches 'Gen Z Ka Panja' campaign, steps up pressure on Pradhan
Seeks to mobilise students and first-time voters as pressure mounts on Centre over NEET paper leak, CBSE evaluation row
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Gen Z Ka Panja', seeking to mobilise students, first-time voters and young professionals around issues of examination integrity, educational accountability and youth unemployment.
The campaign comes at a time when the Union government is facing sustained criticism over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the controversy surrounding CBSE's Class 12 evaluation process, both of which have triggered protests, legal challenges and growing political opposition across the country.
Announcing the initiative, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib said the organisation had been protesting since 13 May and had already conducted demonstrations and outreach programmes in more than 50 cities.
"Since 13 May, the Indian Youth Congress has been on the streets fighting for students and demanding accountability. We have organised major protests and outreach campaigns in more than 50 cities across India," Chib said.
The Congress and its student organisations have intensified their campaign against Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 after authorities acknowledged a question paper leak. The controversy affected more than 22 lakh candidates nationwide and forced the government to order a fresh examination and announce major reforms, including a shift towards computer-based testing in future years.
Alongside the NEET controversy, the Opposition has also targeted the Centre over allegations of irregularities in CBSE's on-screen marking system for Class 12 examinations. Students and parents have raised concerns over unexplained score variations, while opposition parties have accused the government of failing to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.
Chib alleged that despite mounting public anger and repeated demands for accountability, the government had continued to shield the education minister rather than address the concerns of students.
"That is why we are now calling upon Gen Z across India to join this movement. Every video, every placard, every question and every social media post strengthens the demand for accountability. If millions of young Indians speak together, their voice cannot be ignored," he said.
Under the 'Gen Z Ka Panja' campaign, participants have been encouraged to record short videos discussing paper leaks, examination irregularities and unemployment, and post them on social media. The IYC has also called on students and young people to share photographs with handwritten placards demanding accountability from the government.
The campaign includes a symbolic outreach programme in which Youth Congress workers will approach BJP MPs, MLAs and ministers with roses while urging them to support Pradhan's resignation. Participants have also been encouraged to question BJP leaders at public events about the government's handling of the NEET and CBSE controversies and to tag ruling party leaders online with messages asking whether they stand with students or with the education minister.
The launch comes amid growing youth anger over examination-related controversies. In recent weeks, protests demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak have spread across several cities, while a broader youth-led mobilisation centred on educational failures and unemployment has gained traction on social media. Calls for Pradhan's resignation have emerged not only from opposition parties but also from student groups and civil society activists.
The IYC said the campaign's objective was to restore trust in the education system, protect merit and ensure that students' futures are not jeopardised by administrative lapses.
According to the organisation, 'Gen Z Ka Panja' will combine street-level protests, digital campaigns and direct public engagement in an effort to keep the spotlight on what it describes as one of the most pressing issues facing young Indians today.
With PTI inputs