Inequality, inflation ‘structurally corrosive’ to growth prospects: Ramesh

The Congress on Friday, 25 October, said inequality, wage stagnation and inflation were "structurally corrosive" to India's long-term growth prospects and urged the government to address concerns over the growing financialisation of the Indian economy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications x Ramesh said the centrality of increasing the rates of private investment as a percentage of GDP in order to sustain higher rates of economic growth was incontrovertible.

These rates have fallen from 33.4 per cent (2004-2014) to 28.7 per cent (2014-2023), he said.

Ramesh shared an article by a noted public finance economist and said it revealed issues that were a further cause for concern.

Citing the article, Ramesh said the share of passive income -- income from rent, dividends, capital gains, etc -- in the total reported income had increased from 16 per cent in 2016-17 to 24 per cent in 2023-2024.