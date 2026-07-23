Internet blackout, shuttered markets: Delhi on edge

Shops and restaurants were ordered to shut by 6.30 pm, internet services were suspended across large parts of central Delhi, and additional Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were deployed as tensions escalated around Jantar Mantar on Thursday, 23 July.

The standoff between the government and protesters continued through the day. Union minister Jitendra Singh claimed the government had made four offers to the protesters for talks but had received no response.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das rejected the claim, saying they had made it clear they would not attend talks at the residence or office of Union health minister J.P. Nadda. Instead, they had proposed a neutral venue such as the Constitution Club, Das said, adding that the government had not responded to that offer.

News agencies reported that the Centre had directed telecom companies to suspend mobile data services in parts of central Delhi around the protest site. Reuters reported that operators had complied with the order and that mobile data services were unavailable in areas including around the Taj Hotel, India Gate and other parts of central Delhi.

According to social media posts, commercial establishments in Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place) were asked to close early, fuelling speculation that the authorities were preparing for another crackdown to clear Jantar Mantar and disperse the protesters.