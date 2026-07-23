Internet blackout, shuttered markets: Delhi on edge
Security stepped up across central Delhi amid fears of another crackdown at Jantar Mantar
Shops and restaurants were ordered to shut by 6.30 pm, internet services were suspended across large parts of central Delhi, and additional Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were deployed as tensions escalated around Jantar Mantar on Thursday, 23 July.
The standoff between the government and protesters continued through the day. Union minister Jitendra Singh claimed the government had made four offers to the protesters for talks but had received no response.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das rejected the claim, saying they had made it clear they would not attend talks at the residence or office of Union health minister J.P. Nadda. Instead, they had proposed a neutral venue such as the Constitution Club, Das said, adding that the government had not responded to that offer.
News agencies reported that the Centre had directed telecom companies to suspend mobile data services in parts of central Delhi around the protest site. Reuters reported that operators had complied with the order and that mobile data services were unavailable in areas including around the Taj Hotel, India Gate and other parts of central Delhi.
According to social media posts, commercial establishments in Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place) were asked to close early, fuelling speculation that the authorities were preparing for another crackdown to clear Jantar Mantar and disperse the protesters.
Even as the Delhi High Court heard petitions seeking action against Delhi Police over the alleged crackdown on protesters on 20 July, reports suggested that additional CAPF units had been brought into the national capital. According to the reports, CAPF battalions were flown in from deployments in Kashmir and West Bengal and stationed in central Delhi as security around the protest site was further tightened.
"These cowardly people are calling in police forces from all over the country. They forcibly closed shops in Connaught Place...," Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said.
In another development, Delhi Police stopped a bus carrying Opposition MPs headed to Gandhi Smriti — marking the spot where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in January 1948 — to express solidarity with the protesting students.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi posted on X: "Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost — the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today — beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability.
"India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands."
The MPs eventually got off the bus and walked to Gandhi Smriti, where they spent a few minutes paying tribute to students who allegedly died by suicide following the cancellation of the first NEET-UG exam 2026 following a paper leak.
Congress leader and former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram questioned the heavy police deployment, telling reporters: "What are they afraid of? We are MPs. We are not armed. We are not violent. We want to visit Gandhi Smriti, where Gandhiji was shot. This is a sacred place. We are coming here to pay homage... We were in the bus for almost 30 minutes. Why?"
AICC general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Mahatma Gandhi is the soul of the nation. India is witnessing murder of democracy. Narendra Modi is killing democracy and killing the future of the students. This is the place where we will pray."