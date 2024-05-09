Invitation: to a PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi debate

It's an invitation to a showdown, with the general public to judge.

A few Indian citizens have sent a letter to the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking them to face off on a non-commercial and non-partisan platform so that the public can hear directly from the leaders.

Co-signed by retired justices Madan Lokur and A.P. Shah as well as former editor of the Hindu N. Ram, the letter states that as the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha have reached their midpoint, the public has only heard allegations and counter-allegations; meaningful clarification and verifications have been missing.

The letter says: