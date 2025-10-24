Iraq heads for elections amid fragile balance in West Asia — but do the polls even matter?

Iraq is weeks away from a pivotal parliamentary election that should guide the nation through one of West Asia’s most sensitive phases in years.

While the Gaza ceasefire has reduced immediate regional tensions, concerns linger about renewed conflict between Israel and Iran, Iraq’s neighbour. During the brief but crippling assault on Iran from Israel and the US in June, Iraq stayed largely on the sidelines — but Baghdad now feels mounting pressure from Washington over the presence of Iran-allied armed groups in the country.​

Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who came to office in 2022 backed by pro-Iran parties, has since tried to balance ties with both Tehran and Washington. The 11 November vote, however, will decide if al-Sudani becomes one of the rare Iraqi premiers to earn a second term.

A total of 7,768 candidates — 2,248 women and 5,520 men — will vie for 329 seats in its parliament. Leading factions include Shiite blocs helmed by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, cleric Ammar al-Hakim and several parties linked to powerful militias; Sunni camps led by former speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and current speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani; and the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.​

However, this contest is as notable for who is absent. The Sadrist Movement, led by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr — whose bloc won the most seats in 2021 but withdrew after failed post-election talks — will boycott the polls. In Sadr City, banners read, “We are all boycotting upon orders from leader al-Sadr. No to America, no to Israel, no to corruption.”