Is Arvind Kejriwal eyeing Punjab CM’s post to satisfy his lust for unbridled powers?

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s theme song for his party’s campaign was along its demand of grant of full statehood to Delhi. He ended up with egg on his face, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finishing third on all the seven seats of the national Capital.

He was back to the freebie spree for the 2020 assembly polls, and won hands down.

But Kejriwal continues to have aspirations for a national presence, though his party has seldom done anything of substance in the Delhi assembly and Lok Sabha polls outside Delhi, except for Punjab in 2017, when it emerged as the main opposition party, leaving the Akali Dal far behind, in the state assembly polls.

Now, Kejriwal is once again back campaigning in the states of Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. In Uttarakhand and Goa, he has made it clear that the Chief Minister would have a local face and that neither he nor anybody from the central leadership was in race for it.

However, in Punjab the leadership is dithering, not because there is a problem of plenty, but somewhere, Kejriwal seems intent on holding the reins just in case the AAP does well in the elections there.