Congress seeks Modi’s apology over Shankaracharya incident at Sangam

A day after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand was allegedly stopped from taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj (Allahabad) during Magh Mela and was dragged and harassed by Uttar Pradesh Police while en route to the ritual, the Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP.

The party accused the ruling dispensation of using religion for political gain while failing to adhere to the core principles of Sanatan dharma. The Congress pointed out that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand was denied permission to take the traditional ‘royal bath’ (shahi snan) and was not even allowed to proceed on his palanquin, while the same government provides Z+ category security to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “Has Mohan Bhagwat become bigger than the Shankaracharya?” the party asked.