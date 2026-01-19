Congress seeks Modi’s apology over Shankaracharya incident at Sangam
Party accuses BJP of using religion for political gain while failing to adhere to the core principles of Sanatan dharma
A day after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand was allegedly stopped from taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj (Allahabad) during Magh Mela and was dragged and harassed by Uttar Pradesh Police while en route to the ritual, the Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP.
The party accused the ruling dispensation of using religion for political gain while failing to adhere to the core principles of Sanatan dharma. The Congress pointed out that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand was denied permission to take the traditional ‘royal bath’ (shahi snan) and was not even allowed to proceed on his palanquin, while the same government provides Z+ category security to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. “Has Mohan Bhagwat become bigger than the Shankaracharya?” the party asked.
Addressing the media, Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the matter and ensure that an apology was issued to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who has since been sitting on a protest in Prayagraj.
Khera alleged that the Modi government has unleashed its entire troll army against Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand merely because he asks questions and does not bow before those in power. “Saints do not bow before kings; kings bow before saints,” Khera said.
Drawing parallels with other recent incidents, Khera said whether it was the demolition of centuries-old temples at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat or the treatment meted out to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, it is now clear that anyone who does not support the BJP will face the government’s wrath — even if they are Hindus. “It does not matter to them,” he said.
“This government is neither for Ram nor for work — na Ram ke, na kaam ke,” Khera remarked. “They are only for power and money. This is the true face of the BJP, and it must be exposed.”
He added that while the BJP’s treatment of Muslims is well known, Hindus were now also being targeted.
Referring to the long-standing tradition of the ‘royal bath’ during the Magh Mela, Khera said it is an age-old practice that was never stopped by the Mughals or even the British. “The BJP turns fools into devotees and makes devotees into fools; it knows nothing else,” he said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 19 Jan 2026, 4:50 PM