Is Sharad Pawar an atheist?

For long people have wondered if Sharad Pawar is a believer in God or does he deny the existence of The One Above? The debate has once again caught fire after Raj Thackeray accused Pawar of being an atheist (nastik) and the day after that Pawar’s supporters tweeted a photo of him breaking a coconut at a Maruti (Hanuman) temple.

Raj’s statement was clearly an attempt to discredit Pawar in view of the Maharashtra government’s resistance to the playing of Hanuman Chalisa near mosques to counter Azaan on loudspeakers. But the question now being asked is why should that photograph have been tweeted at all?

Amid police closure of an atheist meet in Pune soon after Raj’s allegations, people missed two points – Sharad Pawar has never believed in the commercialisation of religion (and thus has never been seen in public at any temple/religious pandal) and that the presiding deity of Maharashtra is Lord Vithoba of Pandharpur– and He is the deity of atheists.

Lord Vithoba (or Vitthal) practises no discrimination between castes and religions at his temple and as CM of Maharashtra, like all CMs including Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar and his wife have presided at the puja at this temple every year on Ashadi Ekadashi. That is not to say he hadn’t stopped the government pujas when he first became CM in 1978 -- out of atheism or the belief that governments have no place in temples, one does not know. The practice was later revived and he played along in later years.

Pawar, however, has never made a public show of performing rituals to God. That is not the Maharashtra political tradition. Sushil Kumar Shinde, another former CM of Maharashtra, sets up a Ganpati idol every year at his home but he keeps that worship strictly private.