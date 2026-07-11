Is the BJP’s honeymoon phase over in Bengal?

Looks like the BJP has been quick to disappoint Bengalis, and it’s been barely two months since it came to power in West Bengal. If not the diehards then certainly the apologists, who thought voting in the BJP was the only way to show Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) the way out.

The horrific gangrape and murder of a minor girl in the suburb of Baruipur, the alleged involvement of BJP local leaders and the initial police inaction have brought back memories of the R.G. Kar Medical College incident of August 2024. Except this time, one of the key accused, Prabhas Mandal, was killed in a police encounter.

Another divergence is this: unlike the R.G. Kar incident, Baruipur triggered no ‘Occupy the Night’ or candlelight vigil. Though for pro-TMC social media influencers, ‘R.G. Kar activism’ was a BJP- and CPM-backed political action to corner Mamata Banerjee. They point out that the R.G. Kar victim’s mother contested and won the Assembly election on a BJP ticket.

Aloke Biswas earns a living painting houses. “I used to vote for the TMC. This time I voted for the BJP, but now I feel I made a mistake,” he says. “All the corrupt leaders have now joined the BJP. After this Baruipur incident, I wonder how the BJP will run the state for five years.”

Close on the heels of the Baruipur incident came BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya’s inflammatory remarks on ‘Netaji’ Subhash Chandra Bose, a national hero and Bengal’s great pride. Speaking at an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee — who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political forerunner of the BJP —Bhattacharya recalled how Forward Bloc “goondas (thugs)” had thrown stones at Syama Prasad and injured him.

If the Forward Bloc, founded by Netaji Subhas Bose, was a party of goondas, what does that make Bose himself?