Is there still any hope for ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh elections?

With six rounds of voting over in Uttar Pradesh, the picture now looks clearer. Despite so many reservations, it is now evident that BJP is in troubled waters. Low voting, lack of enthusiasm among the BJP cadres and nonexistence of a positive narrative may result in a change of guard.

After a not so good show in round five and round six, BJP was confident of sweeping the remaining 111 seats of Purvanchal. Even during the last hour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath tried to put on a united show to nullify the rumours of drift among the leadership. But, it seems that the things aren’t working for the party that has become habitual of riding over the waves. Though it is too early to claim but the results in Purvanchal may surely upset both PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Desperation of BJP to keep hold on the seats in Gorakhpur, and Varanasi region are rooted in the fact that Prime Minister Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha and Gorakhpur is the home bastion of CM Yogi Adityanath. After disturbing news from Mathura and Ayodhya, BJP mobilized all its resources and leaders towards the Purvanchal. Tentative data from the election commission suggests that “all the king horses and all the king men” failed to get people out of their homes and rush towards the polling booths. Among 10 districts that went to polls on February 03, highest polling was recorded in Ambedkar Nagar.