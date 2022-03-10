Is this the end of Mayawati and Dalit politics in UP?

Apart from massive Hinduization of Dalits, lack of organisational strength, highly centralised party structure, elusive and unapproachable leadership is responsible for the rout of the BSP.

No wonder, people felt much before the results were announced that BSP worked as the B team of BJP, which Mayawati and BSP constantly tried to ward off.

It should be noted here that with almost no other star faces in the BSP, Mayawati held merely 18 rallies. Her rout in this election is rightly attributed to the lack of the organisation and second rank leadership.

Surprisingly, just before the counting day, Mayawati announced her brother Anand Kumar as vice-president of the party and nephew Akash Anand as national coordinator.

The command and the campaign were largely left to party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, the only old-timer who still remains in the BSP. This, as per poll watchers, has sent out a wrong signal. A perception was created that the BSP had been captured by the Mishras.

Some of the very old loyalists have deserted the party and gone on to join the SP or the BJP before the polls.

Those who keep an eye on Dalit politics, say that Mayawati failed to cater to the aspirational class emerging from Dalit communities.

“The Bhim Army phenomenon should have alarmed Mayawati, but she remained unaffected. The rise of Chandrasekhar Ravan in the realm of Dalit politics symbolizes that Dalit youth need an alternative which Mayawati failed to provide. In the absence of an alternative, they may have shifted towards the BJP,” said a UP watcher.

Answer to the BJP coming to power despite palpable resentment against the government on the ground, and downfall of the BSP to the level of being politically irrelevant lies in the above mentioned statement.

How Mayawati responds to this crisis will be a point worth noting in the coming time.