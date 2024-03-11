Is Yusuf Pathan a TMC gamble as BJP tries to woo Shami for Bengal?

During his playing days, two-time World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan was known for clobbering huge sixes. But the Lok Sabha elections will be a far tougher challenge for the older of the Pathan brothers, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has pitched him in all probability against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress heavyweight and five-time MP from his backyard in Baharampur (Berhampore).

‘’I’m eternally grateful to Smt. @MamataOfficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people’s voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve,’’ the former allrounder said on his X handle.

While the Congress is yet to finalise its list, local political circles feel it will be a major mismatch between Pathan and Chowdhury, who is also president of the Congress state unit. Asked about the potential match-up, Pathan — whose presence was the surprise element at TMC's election rally at Kolkata's famed Brigade Parade ground on Sunday — said, ‘’Everything changes, and it happens for good. People here love me and I want to extend my help to them.’’

Reacting to the development, Chowdhury raked up the ‘outsider’ card subtly, something which West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has herself used quite successfully against the BJP in the past.