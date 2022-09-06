It is time for united Opposition: Nitish Kumar

"First, the agenda is to unite all parties, not to decide on the PM candidate. When the time comes we will decide the PM candidate and let you all know," he said.

What is the Bihar model? We are working to build the model of the country, said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked if they would implement the Bihar model across the nation.

The JD-U leader, who severed his party's ties with the BJP-led NDA last month, later met CPI general secretary D Raja.

We welcome the way in which he broke with BJP and joined the secular democratic forces, Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Development in Bihar doesn't confine to Bihar alone, it has a huge impact on the political course of the country, said CPI leader D Raja, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Delhi

"Time has come that all secular democratic parties, Left parties, and regional parties must come together and fight unitedly to defeat BJP, in the interest of the country and its future. That's what Nitish ji has been trying. We're with him, he's with us, said D Raja.



Kumar, who came to New Delhi on Monday, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Kumaraswamy.



He is also likely to meet other opposition leaders, including NCP's Sharad Pawar, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and INLD's Om Prakash Chautala.