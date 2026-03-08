It was my conscious decision to resign as Bengal governor: CV Ananda Bose

Former West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday described his resignation as a “conscious decision”, while suggesting that the real reasons behind his departure would remain safely locked away until what he called the “right time”.

If the moment appeared sudden to observers, Bose appeared keen to frame it as part of a carefully timed innings. Reflecting on his three-and-a-half years in Raj Bhavan, he reached for a cricketing metaphor — one that implied both accomplishment and an awareness that every innings, however steady, must eventually come to an end.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport after returning from Delhi, Bose said he had submitted his resignation from Kolkata before leaving for the national capital. “I spent over 1,200 days in office. That’s equivalent to scoring 12 centuries on the cricket field,” he said. “The rules of the game include knowing when it ends.”

The former governor insisted that stepping down was entirely his own decision, though the explanation for it would have to wait. “I took a conscious decision to put in my papers, the reasons of which will remain confidential till the right time arrives,” Bose said, pushing back against suggestions that his exit had been abrupt.

“I was given enough opportunity to decide for myself what the right time to quit should be. I knew the day I assumed the office that time would come when I would have to vacate it,” he added.

His carefully measured remarks came a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered a rather different version of events. Banerjee alleged that Bose had been forced to step down under pressure from the BJP’s central leadership.