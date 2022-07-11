It's about survival of democracy: Sanjay Raut on SC hearing pleas against disqualification notice to Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said his party has faith in the Supreme Court, which is hearing pleas challenging the disqualification notice issued to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other party MLAs, and that it is not a question about the survival of the Shinde government, but about the survival of democracy.

It is also a test for the free and fair judiciary, he said.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut alleged there was an attempt to foist and establish an illegal government in Maharashtra and the Raj Bhawan and state legislature were misused for it.

We have faith in the Supreme Court, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of MLAs of Shiv Sena faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.