J-K polls: 40 pc Independents in fray; most sponsored by BJP to divide votes, claim rivals

More than 40 per cent of the 908 candidates contesting the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are Independents, leading to claims that a large number of them have been propped up by the BJP to divide votes.

These are the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganisation into two Union territories. The number of Assembly seats has also risen from the earlier 87 to 90 — 47 in the Kashmir Valley and 43 in Jammu — following a delimitation exercise in 2022.

The high number of Independent candidates in the fray have led to the National Conference, Congress and the People's Democratic Party to allege that they were being supported by "Delhi". A total of 365 candidates have filed nominations as Independents to contest the three-phase polls.

This is the second highest number of Independents to contest the polls in Jammu and Kashmir. In the 2008 assembly elections, held in the immediate aftermath of the Amarnath land row agitation that left dozens dead and hundreds injured, 468 candidates had contested as Independents.

The total number of candidates this time is also the second highest ever. In 2008, a whopping 1,353 candidates had contested the elections. In 2014, the last time Assembly elections were held in the erstwhile state, 831 candidates had contested the elections. Of the total, 274 had contested as Independents.