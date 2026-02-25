Jail Gyanesh Kumar for ‘compromised’ Bengal SIR: Saket Gokhale

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has launched an explosive attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of “destroying India’s electoral process” through what he described as a manipulated Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a detailed social media post, Gokhale alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) mishandled the voter verification exercise by deploying a “mysterious” artificial intelligence-based software to reconcile current voter data with the 2002 electoral rolls. According to him, the 2002 list — originally in Bengali — was translated into English using AI tools, resulting in glaring transliteration errors.

He cited examples where common Bengali names were incorrectly rendered in English, leading to mismatches between present voter records and the AI-converted 2002 data. As an example, he said the name 'অমিত' was translated by the software as 'O-mit' instead of 'Amit' in English. These mismatches were flagged as “logical discrepancies”, triggering notices for hearings.

Gokhale claimed that as many as 1.67 crore voters were marked as discrepancies because of flawed software mapping. Of these, around 95 lakh were issued notices to appear for hearings to verify their status.

He argued that the SIR process, which ordinarily takes eight months, was compressed into just three — a move he described as deliberate and designed to create chaos in the voter rolls ahead of crucial electoral exercises.

The Election Commission has not publicly responded to the specific allegations regarding AI translation errors or the scale of flagged voters.

Another major plank of Gokhale’s charge relates to the appointment of so-called “micro-observers”. According to him, Union government officers were deployed to oversee the hearing process but were subsequently given powers to directly alter voter data in the ECI’s software system.