'Distorians' will target Nehru, but archive will shield his legacy: Jairam

Jairam Ramesh takes an apparent swipe at Modi over his educational qualifications.

Nehru Archive records over one million unique visitors and four million page views in its first year.

Digital repository plans to expand with letters, photographs, films, recordings and other archival material.

In an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, 14 November said 'distorians led by the supposed MA in Entire Political Science' would continue to defame and denigrate Jawaharlal Nehru, but the digital archive dedicated to India's first prime minister would serve as a 'kavach' (shield) to preserve his monumental legacy.

On Nehru's 137th birth anniversary, Ramesh said the Nehru Archive had completed its first year and that, over the past 12 months, the digital repository of the 100 volumes of the Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, covering the period from 1903 to 1964, had attracted well over 1 million unique visitors and recorded more than 4 million page views.

'The volumes run into around 77,000 pages, have 34,000-plus text documents and 3,000-plus images. They are essential to understanding 20th-century India through the eyes of someone who so very profoundly shaped it,' Ramesh said in a post on X.

He said nehruarchive.in was digitally native, smartphone-friendly and easy to search, download for free and translate.