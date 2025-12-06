Jairam Ramesh posts Maniben’s diary, calls out Rajnath Singh on twisting facts

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has pointed how Defence Minister Rajnath Singh misrepresented historical records in his remarks about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s views on the Babri Masjid and public funding of religious projects. In a post on X, Ramesh claimed the statements made by the Minister were not supported by documentary evidence and demanded a public apology.

The controversy stems from Singh’s speech in Vadodara during the ‘Sardar Sabha’, held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. In his address, the Defence Minister described Patel as “truly secular”, and said the first Home Minister of independent India had objected to using public money for the Babri Masjid.

The defence minister further said that the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple had been funded entirely through public contributions, without any government expenditure.