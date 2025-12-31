Jairam Ramesh questions China’s mediation claim on Operation Sindoor, seeks PM’s clarity
Congress leader flags conflicting assertions by Donald Trump and Beijing, warns of implications for India’s national security and China ties
Jairam Ramesh senior Congress leader, member of Parliament and general secretary in-charge communications, has raised concerns over claims by China that it played a mediating role in halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025, asking the Prime Minister to clarify the government’s position on what he termed a sensitive national security issue.
In a post on X, Ramesh pointed out that former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that he personally intervened to stop Operation Sindoor on 10 May 2025, making the claim dozens of times across multiple countries and platforms. He noted that the Prime Minister has so far remained silent on these assertions, despite Trump describing him as a “good friend”.
Ramesh said the issue has acquired greater significance after China’s Foreign Minister also claimed that Beijing had mediated to bring about an end to the operation. He recalled that on 4 July 2025, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul Singh had publicly stated that during Operation Sindoor, India was effectively confronting China, which was “decisively standing with Pakistan”.
Against this backdrop, Ramesh argued that China’s assertion of mediation was deeply troubling, as it appeared to contradict the narrative presented to the Indian public so far. He suggested that such claims risk trivialising or undermining India’s national security concerns, particularly if China was simultaneously backing Pakistan during the operation.
The Congress leader further linked the controversy to the broader context of India-China relations. He said that while talks with Beijing have resumed, they are taking place largely on China’s terms, a situation he attributed in part to what he described as a “clean chit” given to China by the Prime Minister on 19 June 2020. According to Ramesh, this has weakened India’s negotiating leverage at a time when the trade deficit with China is at a record high and Indian exports remain heavily dependent on Chinese imports.
Ramesh also referred to China’s continued provocative actions concerning Arunachal Pradesh, arguing that these developments underscored the asymmetry and strain in bilateral ties. In such circumstances, he said, the Indian public deserved a clear and transparent explanation of whether China played any role in the sudden cessation of Operation Sindoor, and if so, what that role entailed.
Calling for accountability, Ramesh urged the Prime Minister to break his silence and address the competing claims, saying clarity was essential to safeguard public trust and national interest.
