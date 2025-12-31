Jairam Ramesh questions China’s mediation claim on Operation Sindoor, seeks PM’s clarity

Jairam Ramesh senior Congress leader, member of Parliament and general secretary in-charge communications, has raised concerns over claims by China that it played a mediating role in halting Operation Sindoor in May 2025, asking the Prime Minister to clarify the government’s position on what he termed a sensitive national security issue.

In a post on X, Ramesh pointed out that former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that he personally intervened to stop Operation Sindoor on 10 May 2025, making the claim dozens of times across multiple countries and platforms. He noted that the Prime Minister has so far remained silent on these assertions, despite Trump describing him as a “good friend”.

Ramesh said the issue has acquired greater significance after China’s Foreign Minister also claimed that Beijing had mediated to bring about an end to the operation. He recalled that on 4 July 2025, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rahul Singh had publicly stated that during Operation Sindoor, India was effectively confronting China, which was “decisively standing with Pakistan”.

Against this backdrop, Ramesh argued that China’s assertion of mediation was deeply troubling, as it appeared to contradict the narrative presented to the Indian public so far. He suggested that such claims risk trivialising or undermining India’s national security concerns, particularly if China was simultaneously backing Pakistan during the operation.