When PMs didn’t advertise deep friendship: Malaysia’s tribute to Manmohan ahead of ASEAN Summit
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlights India’s renewed focus on Southeast Asia, a region championed by former PM Singh’s ‘Look East’ policy
Ahead of ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, 26 October, invoked a poignant moment of Indian diplomacy in the highest echelons — one rooted in quiet respect and genuine friendship, without much fanfare.
In a reflective statement, Ramesh recalled the Malaysian prime minister’s heartfelt tribute following the passing of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in December 2024 — a gesture, he said, that exemplified the depth and dignity of India’s relations with Malaysia under Singh’s stewardship.
“As Prime Minister Modi prepares to meet ASEAN leaders, it is worth remembering what the Malaysian Prime Minister had said on Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise,” Ramesh noted, adding that the condolence was not mere formality but a mark of “true friendship — one that was never advertised or boasted about, yet ran deep”.
The Congress leader’s remarks come amid renewed attention to India’s engagement with Southeast Asia — a region Dr Singh had long championed as part of his ‘Look East’ policy, which laid the foundation for India’s modern partnership with ASEAN.
Ramesh’s comment contrasts two eras of diplomacy — one that valued quiet consistency and mutual regard and another more aligned with spectacle and showmanship, per many political observers.
As Modi takes his seat at the ASEAN table, Ramesh’s words serve as a reminder of an earlier chapter in India’s regional journey — one shaped as much by intellect and humility as by strategic foresight.