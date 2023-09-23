Ramesh slams ex-ministers for laughing during Bidhuri incident in Parliament

He also attached the picture of the two leaders laughing while Bidhuri made derogatory comments against Ali, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

Earlier in the day, Ali wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer his case to the Privilege Committee and also urged him to order an inquiry into the matter.

Ramesh has demanded Bidhuri's suspension from Parliament, saying that the language used by him "should not be used inside or outside Parliament".

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took "serious note" of objectionable comments made by Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in future.