Jairam Ramesh warns US ‘HIRE Act’ may shake India’s IT sector

A fresh tremor of economic unease rippled through India’s policy circles on 6 October 2025, when US Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio introduced the “Halting International Relocation of Employment Act” (HIRE Act) — a proposal that Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says could reshape the contours of India’s economic engagement with the United States.

Now placed before the Senate Committee on Finance, the Bill seeks to impose a 25 per cent tax on any “outsourcing payment” — defined as money paid by an American company to a foreign entity for work that ultimately benefits US consumers. What appears on paper as a fiscal safeguard, Ramesh cautioned, carries profound strategic and economic implications for India.

Calling the legislation “a serious warning signal,” Ramesh said the HIRE Act could strike at the very heart of India’s IT services, BPO, consulting, and global capability centre (GCC) sectors — industries that have powered India’s rise as a global digital hub and sustained its export engine for over two decades. While nations like Ireland, Israel, and the Philippines may also feel the ripple effects, he warned, “the maximum impact will be on India.”