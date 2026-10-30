Jamia approves students’ union constitution; Congress welcomes move

“The students of Jamia Millia Islamia Central University have won! In the end, the fascists had to bend before student power. Democracy was hard-fought but was won eventually!” Venugopal said in a post on X.

He alleged that the BJP-controlled administration had tried various means to divide and discredit the protesting students, adding that NSUI leaders were also sent to Tihar Jail for participating in the agitation.

Venugopal praised the students for their non-violent struggle, calling the development a lesson for those attempting to silence the youth.

Under the university's order, the schedule for student union elections will be announced in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee.

The elections are to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session, which is expected to begin around 16 July 2027.

The university has also directed the withdrawal of all pending show-cause notices, disciplinary proceedings, rustication orders, suspensions and campus bans imposed in connection with the protest.

Following the decision, the administration instructed the protesting students to call off their agitation and hunger strike with immediate effect.

The approval comes after a prolonged protest that began on 12 October, with students demanding the restoration of the JMISU and a clear timeline for holding union elections.

The agitation, which included a hunger strike, continued amid a standoff with the university administration. Students had been pressing for the restoration of an elected representative body after nearly two decades without student union elections.

With PTI inputs