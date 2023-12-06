J&K amendment bills passed in Lok Sabha, Opposition walks out

The bill also states that the lieutenant-governor can nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community to the assembly, one of them a woman. Additionally, one member representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir may be nominated.

"Kashmiri migrants" are defined as persons who migrated from the Kashmir Valley or any other part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir after 1 November 1989, and are registered with the Relief Commissioner.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 modifies the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act 2004, which governs reservations in jobs and admissions to professional institutions for members of SCs, STs, and socially and educationally backward classes.

Key features include the replacement of the phrase "weak and under-privileged classes" with "other backward classes" as declared by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bill eliminates the original definition of weak and under-privileged classes.