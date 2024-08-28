Jan Dhan Yojana: Why 100 million-plus inactive accounts, Congress asks govt

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), hailed as a flagship financial inclusion initiative by the Modi government, is now under severe scrutiny. While it has brought millions of unbanked citizens into the formal banking system, the Opposition has exposed glaring issues that paint a less rosy picture of the scheme’s effectiveness.

According to the government’s own data, more than 510 million Jan Dhan accounts have been opened across the country since the scheme's launch on 28 August 2014.

However, over 100 million of these accounts have reportedly become inactive, with a staggering Rs 12,000 crore lying dormant. This revelation raises serious concerns about the government's claims of success and exposes the scheme's deep-seated flaws.

As the government celebrates the supposed success of PMJDY, the principal Opposition party called for a reality check, with party spokesperson Pawan Khera launching a scathing attack on the Modi government.