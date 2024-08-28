Jan Dhan Yojana: Why 100 million-plus inactive accounts, Congress asks govt
Rs 12,779 crore currently held in dormant accounts, says Congress as Modi government celebrates success of JDY
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), hailed as a flagship financial inclusion initiative by the Modi government, is now under severe scrutiny. While it has brought millions of unbanked citizens into the formal banking system, the Opposition has exposed glaring issues that paint a less rosy picture of the scheme’s effectiveness.
According to the government’s own data, more than 510 million Jan Dhan accounts have been opened across the country since the scheme's launch on 28 August 2014.
However, over 100 million of these accounts have reportedly become inactive, with a staggering Rs 12,000 crore lying dormant. This revelation raises serious concerns about the government's claims of success and exposes the scheme's deep-seated flaws.
As the government celebrates the supposed success of PMJDY, the principal Opposition party called for a reality check, with party spokesperson Pawan Khera launching a scathing attack on the Modi government.
“Modi Ji! Stop blabbering. More than 100 million accounts have been closed. Who is entitled to the Rs 12,000 crore deposited in these closed accounts? Half of these closures, about 50 million, are accounts belonging to women,” Khera stated in a sharp critique posted on X.
While the government continues to trumpet the scheme's achievements, the high number of inactive accounts reveals a troubling reality: the PMJDY may have been more about optics than actual, sustained financial inclusion.
The Rs 12,779 crore currently held in the dormant accounts is not just a statistic; it represents a colossal failure to engage and empower the very people the scheme was intended to uplift.
Many of these individuals, particularly women, face significant barriers such as lack of financial literacy, inadequate banking infrastructure, and limited access to digital banking services. These challenges have left millions disconnected from the financial system, especially women.
The Modi government has often touted the Jan Dhan accounts as a key pillar in its direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, which aims to streamline the delivery of subsidies and financial assistance. However, the inactive accounts and unutilised funds suggest the system is far from foolproof.
