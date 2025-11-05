Jan Suraaj candidate from Munger joins BJP on eve of Bihar polls
With Sanjay Singh's exit, the battle is now expected to be a straight fight between the NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan
In an crucial political development on the eve of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj candidate Sanjay Singh from the Munger constituency has quit his party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Singh formally joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of the party’s official candidate from Munger, Kumar Pranay, pledging full support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
His last-minute defection has significantly altered the electoral landscape in Munger, which was earlier seen as a triangular contest. The battle is now expected to be a straight fight between the NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
Explaining his decision, Singh said he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “I believe Bihar will achieve new heights under their guidance. The idea behind Jan Suraaj was good, but real change requires strong and stable leadership, which the NDA represents,” he said.
Singh added that he would work to ensure the NDA’s victory in Munger, expressing confidence that the alliance would win “by a large margin”.
His defection comes as a setback to Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which has struggled to retain its candidates ahead of the polls. In October, three Jan Suraaj nominees from Danapur, Brahmapur, and Gopalganj also withdrew from the contest.
The development is expected to intensify tensions between the BJP and Jan Suraaj, which has accused the ruling party of pressuring its candidates to step aside. Kishor had earlier alleged that the BJP was using “force and fear” to obstruct his party’s campaign because of its growing connect with the public.
Campaigning for the first phase of elections in 121 constituencies across 18 districts concluded on Tuesday. Voting will be held on Thursday.
