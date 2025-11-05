Jan Suraaj candidate from Munger joins BJP on eve of Bihar polls

In an crucial political development on the eve of the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj candidate Sanjay Singh from the Munger constituency has quit his party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh formally joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of the party’s official candidate from Munger, Kumar Pranay, pledging full support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

His last-minute defection has significantly altered the electoral landscape in Munger, which was earlier seen as a triangular contest. The battle is now expected to be a straight fight between the NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

Explaining his decision, Singh said he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “I believe Bihar will achieve new heights under their guidance. The idea behind Jan Suraaj was good, but real change requires strong and stable leadership, which the NDA represents,” he said.