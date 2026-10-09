Chalo Jantar Mantar: Farmers’ unions, Left, lawyers back CJP protest

Farmers’ unions, Left parties, lawyers and civil society groups rally behind the CJP’s 10 October protest.

SKM condemns house arrests, detentions and transport curbs, demanding the scrapping of SIR.

Lawyers plan a march from the Supreme Court to Jantar Mantar as Delhi steps up security.

Farmers’ organisations, Left parties, civil society groups and various social organisations have extended support to the 10 October protest called by the CJP and student organisations, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The show of support comes as the Modi government stepped up security arrangements across Delhi, turning the national capital into a fortress a day before the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than two dozen farmers’ organisations, has backed the protest and warned the authorities against using force to suppress the demonstrators. In a statement issued on Friday, the SKM criticised the house arrests and detentions of activists, as well as restrictions on transport ahead of the protest.

It also questioned the closure of Metro stations and the cancellation of trains, describing the measures as an attempt to obstruct people from participating in the demonstration.