Chalo Jantar Mantar: Farmers’ unions, Left, lawyers back CJP protest
SKM, BKU factions and civil society groups oppose transport curbs and detentions ahead of the 10 October demonstration at Jantar Mantar
Farmers’ unions, Left parties, lawyers and civil society groups rally behind the CJP’s 10 October protest.
SKM condemns house arrests, detentions and transport curbs, demanding the scrapping of SIR.
Lawyers plan a march from the Supreme Court to Jantar Mantar as Delhi steps up security.
Farmers’ organisations, Left parties, civil society groups and various social organisations have extended support to the 10 October protest called by the CJP and student organisations, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The show of support comes as the Modi government stepped up security arrangements across Delhi, turning the national capital into a fortress a day before the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than two dozen farmers’ organisations, has backed the protest and warned the authorities against using force to suppress the demonstrators. In a statement issued on Friday, the SKM criticised the house arrests and detentions of activists, as well as restrictions on transport ahead of the protest.
It also questioned the closure of Metro stations and the cancellation of trains, describing the measures as an attempt to obstruct people from participating in the demonstration.
The farmers’ body called upon farmers across the country to oppose any crackdown on protesters. It demanded the scrapping of the SIR exercise, restoration of voting rights and prosecution of Gyanesh Kumar.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), led by Rakesh Tikait, has also extended its support to the agitation. In a video statement, Tikait appealed to farmers and BKU activists to reach Jantar Mantar.
Another BKU faction, led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has also backed the protest. In a video statement posted by the CJP, Chaduni described the agitation as a fight to save democracy and urged BKU activists and supporters to join the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
The National Jat Mahasabha has also thrown its weight behind the protest. Its national president, Ashok Balhara, appealed to people from all sections of society, particularly young people, to participate in large numbers in the 'Save Democracy' agitation.
Calling for unity in the struggle for justice, Balhara urged people to come together and raise their voices against the alleged erosion of democratic rights.
Lawyers have also extended support to the protest, announcing that they will march alongside demonstrators from the Supreme Court of India to Jantar Mantar at 9.00 am on 10 October.
'Shutting down Metros and trains, detaining people, placing activists under house arrest, and raiding mosques and student PGs to prevent young people from joining the protest? So much for "saving" Gyanesh Kumar!' read an X post by Kawalpreet Kaur, a former AISA activist and lawyer.
Meanwhile, Left parties have issued a joint statement condemning the sweeping restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police ahead of the 10 October protest against the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.
The Left parties accused the police of acting under the direction of the Union home ministry and said the denial of permission for the protest, restrictions on Metro and train services, house arrests and heavy security deployment violated citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly.
The statement also expressed concern over reports of student detentions, surveillance of student organisations and the inconvenience caused to the public by the restrictions.
Demanding an end to what they described as intimidation and arbitrary detentions, the Left leaders urged the authorities to remove barriers to participation and allow protesters to assemble peacefully at Jantar Mantar.
With farmers’ unions, student organisations, Left parties and civil society groups rallying behind the agitation, the 10 October demonstration is emerging as a broader mobilisation against the rigging of the mandate, irregularities in SIR and other electoral malpractices.