A protest to stir anger, rattle the govt, and boost Opposition

One placard read: 'Tax do, chanda do, aur failed education system ki baat par chup raho (pay taxes, make donations and stay silent about a failed education system).'

"They are not listening to students, who are the future of the country. If they don't listen to us, who will they listen to?" asked a law student from Delhi University. She was not directly affected by the alleged paper leak. But that, she said, was not the point. "The future of the country cannot be left entirely to politicians," she said.

As the day progressed, it became evident that the protest was no longer confined to the demand for Pradhan's resignation. The slogans had widened in scope. Increasingly, they were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Near Kerala House, a group of protesters sat on the road chanting: "Modi shahi nahi chalegi, Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (Modi your dictatorship must end)."

A young man who had travelled from Bhiwani in Haryana shouted: "Jab-jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai (Modi pushes the police forward whenever he's scared."

Many protesters drew parallels between the government's handling of dissent and globally acknowledged authoritarian regimes. One participant described the present moment as "India's Tiananmen Square", invoking the Chinese government's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1989.

Most participants appeared to be in their twenties. Many had little connection with organised politics. Yet they spoke in the language of rights, accountability and democratic participation.