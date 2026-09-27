‘Jantar Mantar is a police cantonment; no freedom of expression here any more’

During the CJP movement, it was easy to reach the stage through this route, and most leaders and social activists used it. On normal days, the police do not barricade the passage because people also use it to reach their offices.

If you take this route, you can reach Kerala Bhavan. At the T-junction, you will see the Janata Dal (United) office. On the left are two or three food outlets, one of them famous for its dosa.

The police have now barricaded these shops as well. Two levels of barricades have been erected directly in front of them, enclosing the area. The barricades have been welded together so that they remain in place like a wall. But to reach this point, you first have to cross the first line of barricades, which is not possible.

On 25 September, the police also parked a bus directly in front of these barricades. This meant that a crowd could not reach the main protest site.

During the CJP protest, the police had created checkpoints between these barricades through which members of the public were allowed to enter. That route has now also been closed.

A third way to reach Jantar Mantar is from in front of Kerala Bhavan. During the CJP protest, the police had erected barricades directly in front of Kerala Bhavan, but these have now been removed. If you enter through this route, you can reach the JDU office, but moving ahead from there will be difficult.

AISA (All India Students' Association) national president Neha Bora says, "During the anti-CAA movement, protests were being held at Jantar Mantar all the way up to Kerala Bhavan and UP Bhavan, and people from various organisations were joining these protests. But since the lockdown during Covid, Jantar Mantar has been sealed off with barricades.

"Then came the Supreme Court directive saying that if you want to protest, you can protest at Jantar Mantar or go to Ramlila Maidan. Gradually, an elaborate procedure began to emerge around Jantar Mantar, under which written permission has to be obtained 10 days in advance for a protest. The police ask for lists of volunteers and VIPs. They also ask for the names of those who will be providing security to them. In this way, protesting at Jantar Mantar has been made complicated."