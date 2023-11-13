Jarange accuses BJP activists of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tearing down banners put up by Maratha supporters outside a village to stop visits by political leaders.

A clash occurred at Boregaon Jahangir village in Bhokardan tehsil in Jalna district on Sunday when BJP activists allegedly tore down banners put up by supporters of the Maratha reservation stir, banning political leaders from entering the village.

Bhokardan tehsil is the hometown of BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve. Speaking to reporters after reaching Antarvali Sarti village, Jarange said, "If they tear our posters, we will tear their clothes. But I have told supporters to maintain peace and remain patient."

Jarange was discharged from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) after undergoing treatment for 12 days. The activist also clarified that he has asked villages to lift the ban on entry to political leaders, as the state government has sought two months to resolve the reservation issue.