Jarange accuses BJP activists of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tearing down banners put up by Maratha supporters outside a village to stop visits by political leaders.
A clash occurred at Boregaon Jahangir village in Bhokardan tehsil in Jalna district on Sunday when BJP activists allegedly tore down banners put up by supporters of the Maratha reservation stir, banning political leaders from entering the village.
Bhokardan tehsil is the hometown of BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve. Speaking to reporters after reaching Antarvali Sarti village, Jarange said, "If they tear our posters, we will tear their clothes. But I have told supporters to maintain peace and remain patient."
Jarange was discharged from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) after undergoing treatment for 12 days. The activist also clarified that he has asked villages to lift the ban on entry to political leaders, as the state government has sought two months to resolve the reservation issue.
However, the decision on the ban ultimately rests with the villages, and he supports their choices, he said. "I will not go against the community. If they tear banners, we will tear their clothes. The Maratha community has made them (political leaders) big, but they did nothing for the community. Why are they coming to our villages?" he said.
Jarange expressed satisfaction with the state government's work of issuing certificates of the Kunbi caste to Marathas, which was among his demands, so that Marathas can get reservations under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in government jobs and education.
The activist said he would begin the third phase of his tour across the state from 15 to 25 November and expressed hopes that the government would pass the law on reservations for the Maratha community by 24 December.
The activist had earlier visited parts of western Maharashtra before he went on a hunger strike last month during the second phase of the agitation for the Maratha quota.