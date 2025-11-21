Nehru’s writings record of India’s evolving conscience, not just history: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the writings of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as far more than historical documents — calling them a reflection of India’s evolving conscience. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came following the completion of the digitisation of 100 volumes of Nehru’s Selected Works, now freely accessible to the public.

“Nehru’s writings are not just history; they are a record of India’s evolving conscience. For anyone seeking to understand our nation’s democratic journey — its courage, its doubts, its dreams — his words remain a powerful compass,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X. “I’m glad this legacy is now open, searchable, and free for all. It will keep getting expanded.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed the sentiment, recalling Nehru’s own words: “Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.” Kharge emphasised that in an era of deliberate distortion and misinformation about Nehru’s life and achievements, digitising his writings was crucial for preserving historical truth for posterity.