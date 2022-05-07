JD-U, HAM likely to overlook differences, play ball with BJP

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also met with Nitish Kumar a couple of days ago, and there is a buzz that both the leaders discussed the issue of a cabinet reshuffle in Bihar. This also indicates that Nitish Kumar will stay here in Bihar. Besides, they also reportedly discussed the current strength of the BJP for the Presidential polls.



RJD Vice-President Shivanand Tiwari also said that there is strong indication that Nitish Kumar would not go to the Centre.



"He loves the chair and if he fails to bargain for the prestigious post of the President, why would he go to the Centre? I believe the BJP will promote current Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu for the post of President. Given that possibly, Nitish Kumar will stay in Bihar," Tiwari said.



"JD-U is also facing the crisis of Nitish Kumar's political successor. At present, JD-U has several groups like the R.C.P. Singh camp, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh camp and Upendra Kushwaha camp. If Nitish Kumar goes to the Centre, the JD-U will split in Bihar. In that case, some of the JD-U leaders will go towards the BJP, while some others would join the RJD, and Nitish Kumar can't afford such a situation," Tiwari said.



Recently, the JD-U in a bid to stop groupism in the party had issued official notification for all leaders that in every poster and advertisement, the photograph of only Nitish Kumar will be used. No other leaders are now entitled to promote themselves via poster politics in Bihar.