JD(U)’s Anant Singh takes oath as Bihar MLA, brought to Assembly in prison vehicle
Anant Singh has been a dominant and polarising figure in Bihar politics for decades
JD(U) legislator Anant Kumar Singh was brought to the Bihar Assembly in a prison vehicle on Tuesday to take oath as a member of the House, a rare scene that drew attention to the criminal case pending against the controversial politician.
Singh, the MLA from Mokama, has been in judicial custody since his arrest ahead of the Assembly polls last year in connection with the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, a rival gangster who was allegedly supporting the local candidate of the Jan Suraaj Party, floated by political strategist Prashant Kishor.
As Singh has been unable to secure bail so far, he was allowed to visit the Assembly on parole for the limited purpose of taking oath, officials said. He was escorted by police personnel and brought to the legislature premises in a prison vehicle before being taken inside under security cover.
After taking oath as an MLA, Singh touched the feet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is widely regarded as his political mentor. He later returned to the prison vehicle and was taken back to custody.
Outside the Assembly, Singh briefly interacted with a group of journalists, making political remarks and targeting opposition leaders.
Singh, who had earlier been associated for a brief period with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, took a swipe at Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.
“His political stock is finished. Next time, he may have to contest elections on the symbol of a different party,” Singh said.
Singh’s appearance in the Assembly under parole sparked discussion across political circles, with opposition leaders questioning the optics of a jailed legislator being sworn in, while JD(U) leaders maintained that the oath-taking followed due legal process.
Anant Singh has been a dominant and polarising figure in Bihar politics for decades, particularly in the Mokama region, and has won multiple elections despite facing several criminal cases over the years. His influence in local politics has remained significant, often cutting across party lines.
Legal proceedings in the murder case against Singh are currently underway, and officials said his parole was strictly limited to the oath-taking ceremony. He is expected to remain in custody until further orders from the court.
The Bihar Assembly Secretariat said arrangements were made in accordance with existing rules to enable an elected member under custody to fulfil constitutional formalities.