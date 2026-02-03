JD(U)’s Anant Singh takes oath as Bihar MLA, brought to Assembly in prison vehicle

JD(U) legislator Anant Kumar Singh was brought to the Bihar Assembly in a prison vehicle on Tuesday to take oath as a member of the House, a rare scene that drew attention to the criminal case pending against the controversial politician.

Singh, the MLA from Mokama, has been in judicial custody since his arrest ahead of the Assembly polls last year in connection with the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, a rival gangster who was allegedly supporting the local candidate of the Jan Suraaj Party, floated by political strategist Prashant Kishor.

As Singh has been unable to secure bail so far, he was allowed to visit the Assembly on parole for the limited purpose of taking oath, officials said. He was escorted by police personnel and brought to the legislature premises in a prison vehicle before being taken inside under security cover.

After taking oath as an MLA, Singh touched the feet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is widely regarded as his political mentor. He later returned to the prison vehicle and was taken back to custody.

Outside the Assembly, Singh briefly interacted with a group of journalists, making political remarks and targeting opposition leaders.