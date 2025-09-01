Opposition’s colours fly high as ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ ends in Patna

Patna is set to witness a symbolic show of Opposition strength on Monday, 1 September, as Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Trinamool Congress leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi march alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the grand finale of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

While Pathan and Tripathi have already reached the Bihar capital, Soren is expected to arrive in the morning, adding weight to what is being billed as a defining moment for the INDIA bloc in the state.

JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said Soren, Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will march together in what he called a “historic occasion” and a “show of strength for opposition unity.” The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ rally will mark the culmination of the 1,300-km yatra, which traversed over 110 Bihar assembly constituencies and is seen as a precursor to the state’s upcoming election campaign.