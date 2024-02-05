Jharkhand govt winning trust vote has foiled BJP attempt, says RJD leader
Senior RJD leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan says "those who were playing with democracy have been given an emphatic response"
After the Champai Soren government in Jharkhand won the trust vote on Monday, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said the Centre's "conspiracy to destabilise" the state's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government had been foiled, and the alliance led by the JMM had emphatically responded to the BJP.
“My party and I are highly pleased after the Champai Soren government won the vote of trust in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday,” Gagan said. “Those who were playing with democracy have been given an emphatic response. The central government conspired through the Enforcement Directorate to destabilise the Jharkhand government, but their conspiracy was foiled. The BJP failed in its attempt despite using the central agency.”
“After the formation of the BJP government at the Centre, they have resorted to horse-trading in states where they are not in power. There are many examples of it. They tried the same in Jharkhand but failed,” Gagan also said.
"The BJP government, which is indulging in politics of hatred and using the central agencies for political benefits, will get a response from the public. Whenever they conspire against anyone, we will foil their efforts,” he added.
Earlier in the day, the Champai Soren government convincingly won a floor test held in the Assembly, receiving 47 votes in favour and 29 against.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines