Jharkhand govt winning trust vote has foiled BJP attempt, says RJD leader

After the Champai Soren government in Jharkhand won the trust vote on Monday, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said the Centre's "conspiracy to destabilise" the state's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government had been foiled, and the alliance led by the JMM had emphatically responded to the BJP.

“My party and I are highly pleased after the Champai Soren government won the vote of trust in the Jharkhand assembly on Monday,” Gagan said. “Those who were playing with democracy have been given an emphatic response. The central government conspired through the Enforcement Directorate to destabilise the Jharkhand government, but their conspiracy was foiled. The BJP failed in its attempt despite using the central agency.”