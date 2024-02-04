POLITICS

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition MLAs reach Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of trust vote

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session

Jharkhand MLAs come out of Ranchi airport on Sunday (4 Feb) evening
PTI

The MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening, ahead of the trust vote on Monday.

The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session.

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

