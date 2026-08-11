Jharkhand protests: Soren targets BJP for its ‘student guise for political gains’

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, 11 August, accused the BJP of using the student movement over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations to pursue political interests, as he defended his government's handling of the protests and announced further steps to reform the recruitment process.

Speaking in the Assembly amid continued Opposition protests, Soren alleged that some people were hiding behind different identities to mislead young people and said BJP leaders were now using the "student's guise" to serve political interests.

He also accused the Opposition of trying to prevent investigations into recruitment irregularities from reaching their conclusion.

Soren said the government was prepared to cancel the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination and the backlog recruitment examinations. It would also investigate examinations linked to TDPL, the agency involved in conducting recruitment tests, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would seek the expertise of premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to overhaul the recruitment system and make examinations more transparent and secure.

He questioned the role of TDPL, saying the company was based in Uttar Pradesh and had links with Bihar, and alleged that such agencies had been involved in processes that harmed the interests of Jharkhand's youth.

The government, Soren said, would not back down from investigating examinations over which doubts and complaints had been raised.

His remarks came a day after police used batons to disperse students who had entered the Jharkhand Assembly premises during a protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Soren said the administration and police had shown restraint during Monday's protest, pointing out that security restrictions applied around constitutional institutions such as the Assembly, Parliament and legislative councils.

Police have maintained that around 90% of the protesters were peaceful and that only a small number resorted to stone-pelting and threw shoes and slippers at security personnel. They said "mild force" was used to disperse protesters after some entered the Assembly premises.

Soren’s allegation that BJP tried to incite protesters in Ranchi received support from unexpected quarters. All India Students’ Association (AISA) affiliated to the CPI-ML, which is at the forefront of the protests in Jharkahand, issued a warning saying, “Anti-social elements brought by BJP were caught on camera trying to criminalise the J’khand students’ movement. AISA stands for peaceful democratic protest & rejects all violence. J’khand govt can’t use these anti-social elements to brand the whole movement as violent”.