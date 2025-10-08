Bihar polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi seeks 15 seats, hints at compromise with NDA

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday suggested that he would have preferred his four-MLA strong Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest in half of Bihar's 243 Assembly segments, but expressed his willingness to 'settle for' 15 seats to avoid conflict with NDA allies.

The former Bihar chief minister shared his stance in a post on his X handle, quoting a famous passage from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's war poem Rashmirathi, which depicts Lord Krishna’s attempt to broker peace with Duryodhana, ultimately leading to the battle of Kurukshetra.

“Ho nyay agar toh aadha do (give us half if you wish to do justice),” Manjhi wrote, apparently addressing the BJP. This came three days after senior BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde visited his residence to discuss seat-sharing arrangements.