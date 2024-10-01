J&K Assembly polls: Voter queues at polling stations for final phase

Voting started at all the 5,060 polling stations in 40 Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday, 1 October, as bright autumn sun greeted voters when they started pouring out to exercise their democratic right.

Voters were seen wearing woollens at most places in Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the Valley while in Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts of Jammu division, voters still wore summer attire.

Men started building queues at the polling stations in Pattan, Sangrama, Kreeri, Tangmarg, Kunzar, Uri town and other places in the Valley while voters wearing traditional Dogri dresses came out in a festive mood in Kathua, samba, Udhampur, R.S. Pura and other polling stations in Jammu division.

Enthusiasm was unmatched among the voters in areas close to the International Border in Samba, Kathua and Jammu district.

Voters exchanged greetings with the security forces guarding the polling stations as special arrangements were made for the sick and infirm voters to exercise their democratic right.